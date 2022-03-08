Carlson E-Gems® Natural Vitamin E
Product Details
E-Gems contain 100% natural-source vitamin E, an essential nutrient and powerful antioxidant that promotes a healthy cardiovascular system*.
E-Gems are twice as active as synthetic vitamin E, inside our bodies. (by wt.)
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soybean Oil , Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
