Carlson E-Gems Vitamin E Plus Soft Gels 400 IU

144 ctUPC: 0008839500449
E-Gems Plus provides the full biological potency vitamin E as d-alpha tocopherol, plus the antioxidant value of other tocopherols including d-beta, d-delta, and d-gamma tocopherols in significant amounts*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
144.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mixed Tocopherols , Gamma Tocopherol , Beta and Delta Tocopherols , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
