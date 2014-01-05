Carlson E-Gems Vitamin E Plus Soft Gels 400 IU
Product Details
E-Gems Plus provides the full biological potency vitamin E as d-alpha tocopherol, plus the antioxidant value of other tocopherols including d-beta, d-delta, and d-gamma tocopherols in significant amounts*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mixed Tocopherols , Gamma Tocopherol , Beta and Delta Tocopherols , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More