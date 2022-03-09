Carlson E-Gems Vitamin E Soft Gels 400 IU
Product Details
E-Gems contain 100% natural-source vitamin E, an essential nutrient, and powerful antioxidant that promotes a healthy cardiovascular system. E-Gems are twice as active as synthetic vitamin E, inside our bodies*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
