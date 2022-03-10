Carlson EcoSmart Omega-3 Lemon
Product Details
The sustainability of our environment pertains to us all. EcoSmart Omega-3 is an eco-friendly and highly sustainable source of the important omega-3''s, EPA and DHA. EcoSmart Omega-3''s easy-to-swallow soft gels provide the omega-3''s that support brain, vision, joint and cardiovascular healthy. EcoSmart Omega3: Healthy for you. Healthy for our earth.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Calamari Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids ; DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) Natural Lemon Flavor , Mixed Tocopherols . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water . Contains : Calamari .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More