The sustainability of our environment pertains to us all. EcoSmart Omega-3 is an eco-friendly and highly sustainable source of the important omega-3''s, EPA and DHA. EcoSmart Omega-3''s easy-to-swallow soft gels provide the omega-3''s that support brain, vision, joint and cardiovascular healthy. EcoSmart Omega3: Healthy for you. Healthy for our earth.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.