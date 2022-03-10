Carlson EcoSmart Omega-3 Lemon Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson EcoSmart Omega-3 Lemon

90 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839501804
Purchase Options

Product Details

The sustainability of our environment pertains to us all. EcoSmart Omega-3 is an eco-friendly and highly sustainable source of the important omega-3''s, EPA and DHA. EcoSmart Omega-3''s easy-to-swallow soft gels provide the omega-3''s that support brain, vision, joint and cardiovascular healthy. EcoSmart Omega3: Healthy for you. Healthy for our earth.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Calamari Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids ; DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) Natural Lemon Flavor , Mixed Tocopherols . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water . Contains : Calamari .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More