Ingredients

Fish Oil Concentrate , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Mixed Tocopherols .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More