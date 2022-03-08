Hover to Zoom
Carlson Elite EPA Gems
120 ctUPC: 0008839501681
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Maintains triglyceride levels already in the normal range*
- Freshness, potency & purity guaranteed*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Mixed Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More