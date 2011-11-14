Carlson Elite Omega-3 Gems® Fish Oil Professional Strength Lemon Perspective: front
Carlson Elite Omega-3 Gems® Fish Oil Professional Strength Lemon

1600 mg - 240 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839501713
Carlson Elite Omega-3 Gems is a professional strength, lemon flavored fish oil concentrate. Each serving provides 1,600 mg of omega-3s, including the most important omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support brain, vision, and joint health. To ensure maximum freshness, our fish oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods and is closely managed from sea to store.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Tocopherols , Natural Lemon Flavor . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
