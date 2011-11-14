Carlson Elite Omega-3 Gems is a professional strength, lemon flavored fish oil concentrate. Each serving provides 1,600 mg of omega-3s, including the most important omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support brain, vision, and joint health. To ensure maximum freshness, our fish oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods and is closely managed from sea to store.

