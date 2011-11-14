Carlson Elite Omega-3 Gems® Fish Oil Professional Strength Lemon
Product Details
Carlson Elite Omega-3 Gems is a professional strength, lemon flavored fish oil concentrate. Each serving provides 1,600 mg of omega-3s, including the most important omega-3s EPA and DHA, which support brain, vision, and joint health. To ensure maximum freshness, our fish oil is sourced from deep, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods and is closely managed from sea to store.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Tocopherols , Natural Lemon Flavor . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
