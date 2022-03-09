Carlson Enhanced Mobility™ Perspective: front
Carlson Enhanced Mobility™

60 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839546910
Enhanced Mobility™ is an advanced botanical blend that includes four high-potency extracts of nature''s most recognized nutrients for optimal joint health after exercise, including ApresFlex® AKBA, CurcuWIN® curcumin, CherryPURE® tart cherry, and Gingever® ginger. Regain comfort and mobility after exercise through powerful joint nourishment with Enhanced Mobility.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tart Cherry Powder ( Prunus Cerasus ) ( Fruit ) , Proanthocyanidins , Enhanced Turmeric Extract ( Curcuma Longa ) ( Rhizome ) , Ginger Extract ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Boswellia Serrata Extract ( Boswellia Serrata ) ( Gum Resin ) , 20% , 3-o-acetyl-11-keto-b-boswellic Acid , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob ) , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil , Povidone , Beeswax , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols , Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose . D .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
