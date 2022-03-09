Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA Bursting Orange Flavor Chewable Softgels 120 Count
Product Details
CarlsonKids Chewable DHA provides 100 mg of DHA, which is vital for healthy brain development and vision in growing children.*
- Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision, and Joint Health*
- Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Body Oil Concentrate [ DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Natural Tocopherols , Natural Orange Flavor , Natural Tangerine Flavor . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More