Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA Bursting Orange Flavor Chewable Softgels 120 Count

120 ctUPC: 0008839501571
Product Details

CarlsonKids Chewable DHA provides 100 mg of DHA, which is vital for healthy brain development and vision in growing children.*

  • Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision, and Joint Health*
  • Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Body Oil Concentrate [ DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Natural Tocopherols , Natural Orange Flavor , Natural Tangerine Flavor . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

