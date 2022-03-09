Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA

60 ctUPC: 0008839501570
Purchase Options

Product Details

Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA is a fun and tasty way to provide your children with the nourishing benefits of DHA Omega-3 oil. Bursting with orange flavor, each chewable softgel provides 100 mg of DHA. DHA is vital for healthy brain development and vision in growing children.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.6g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Body Oil Concentrate , Providing : DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicospentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Rosemary Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Natural Tocopherols , Natural Orange Flavor , Natural Lemon Flavor . Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin and Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More