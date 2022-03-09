Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA
Product Details
Carlson for Kids Chewable DHA is a fun and tasty way to provide your children with the nourishing benefits of DHA Omega-3 oil. Bursting with orange flavor, each chewable softgel provides 100 mg of DHA. DHA is vital for healthy brain development and vision in growing children.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Body Oil Concentrate , Providing : DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicospentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Rosemary Extract , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Natural Tocopherols , Natural Orange Flavor , Natural Lemon Flavor . Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin and Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More