Carlson for Kids Lemon Cod Liver Oil
Product Details
Carlson for Kids Norwegian Cod Liver Oil has a great lemon taste and is naturally rich in DHA and EPA and omega-3s important for healthy brain development and vision in growing children.* Carlson for Kids Cod Liver Oil contains 550-625 mg of omega-3s in each ½ teaspoonful. Carlson Cod Liver Oil comes from cold-water fish found in deep Norwegian waters, and is bottled in Norway to ensure maximum freshness. Cod Liver Oil is a natural source of important vitamins A & D. Natural-source Vitamin E is added to ensure the freshness of the oil.
- Norwegian - Great Lemon Taste!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
