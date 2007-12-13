Carlson for Kids Lemon Cod Liver Oil Perspective: front
Carlson for Kids Lemon Cod Liver Oil

8.45 fl ozUPC: 0008839501353
Product Details

Carlson for Kids Norwegian Cod Liver Oil has a great lemon taste and is naturally rich in DHA and EPA and omega-3s important for healthy brain development and vision in growing children.* Carlson for Kids Cod Liver Oil contains 550-625 mg of omega-3s in each ½ teaspoonful. Carlson Cod Liver Oil comes from cold-water fish found in deep Norwegian waters, and is bottled in Norway to ensure maximum freshness. Cod Liver Oil is a natural source of important vitamins A & D. Natural-source Vitamin E is added to ensure the freshness of the oil.

  • Norwegian - Great Lemon Taste!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
