Carlson for Teen's Smart Catch Fish Oil Natural Lemon Flavor Soft Gels 1000mg Perspective: front
Carlson for Teen's Smart Catch Fish Oil Natural Lemon Flavor Soft Gels 1000mg

180 ctUPC: 0008839501612
Smart Catch provides the important omega-3 fatty acids medical studies have shown to promote healthy brain function and support normal vision.*

Medical Scientists Internationally are encouraging people to eat more fish. For teens who do not eat an oily fish diet, Smart Catch easy-to-swallow soft gelatin capsules contain 1000 mg (1 gram) of a special concentrate of fish body oils from deep, cold water fish which are especially rich in the important moega-3's DHA and EPA.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein1g
Vitamin E13.4International Unit89%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Flavors , Natural Mixed Tocopherols . Contains Fish ( Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
