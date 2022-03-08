Smart Catch provides the important omega-3 fatty acids medical studies have shown to promote healthy brain function and support normal vision.*

Medical Scientists Internationally are encouraging people to eat more fish. For teens who do not eat an oily fish diet, Smart Catch easy-to-swallow soft gelatin capsules contain 1000 mg (1 gram) of a special concentrate of fish body oils from deep, cold water fish which are especially rich in the important moega-3's DHA and EPA.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.