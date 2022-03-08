Carlson for Teen's Smart Catch Fish Oil Natural Lemon Flavor Soft Gels 1000mg
Product Details
Smart Catch provides the important omega-3 fatty acids medical studies have shown to promote healthy brain function and support normal vision.*
Medical Scientists Internationally are encouraging people to eat more fish. For teens who do not eat an oily fish diet, Smart Catch easy-to-swallow soft gelatin capsules contain 1000 mg (1 gram) of a special concentrate of fish body oils from deep, cold water fish which are especially rich in the important moega-3's DHA and EPA.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Flavors , Natural Mixed Tocopherols . Contains Fish ( Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More