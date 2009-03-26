Aloe vera is a succulent used for centuries for its healing properties.* Golden Aloe contains the thick inner gel from the aloe vera leaf, which is freeze-dried to form a potent concentrated powder. Each soft gel contains 100 mg of aloe vera concentrate, supplying the equivalent of 20,000 mg (4 tsp) of aloe vera gel. Golden Aloe supports digestive and colon health.*

