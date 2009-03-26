Carlson Golden Aloe Softgels 100 mg
Product Details
Aloe vera is a succulent used for centuries for its healing properties.* Golden Aloe contains the thick inner gel from the aloe vera leaf, which is freeze-dried to form a potent concentrated powder. Each soft gel contains 100 mg of aloe vera concentrate, supplying the equivalent of 20,000 mg (4 tsp) of aloe vera gel. Golden Aloe supports digestive and colon health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Aloe Vera Powder ( Aloe Barbadensis ) ( Inner Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Safflower Oil , Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Beeswax , Sunflower Lecithin , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible