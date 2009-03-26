Carlson Golden Aloe Softgels 100 mg Perspective: front
Carlson Golden Aloe Softgels 100 mg

180 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839508052
Product Details

Aloe Vera is a desert plant used over the centuries for its healing properties.* Only the fresh, thick inner gel from the aloe vera leaf is freeze dried to form Carlson Aloe Vera Concentrate. Each softgel is equivalent 1 cup aloe vera drink.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Aloe Vera Powder ( Aloe Barbadensis ) ( Inner Leaf ) ,

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More