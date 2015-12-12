Healthly Mood™ 5-HTP Elite supports healthy functioning of the blood vessels in the head. A healthy vascular network may help hypersensitivity to light, noise, and smells. By supporting serotonin productions, Carlson Healthy Mood™ 5-HTP Elite may promote sustained comfort and a healthy mood.

5-HTP can help the body maintain healthy serotonin levels. Studies have shown that a healthy serotonin level can reduce carbohydrate cravings that can lead to being overweight.

5-HTP may smooth periodic mood fluctuations and provide a sense of well being, a feeling that the clouds have lifted. Having enough serotonin can also help relieve occasional sleeplessness.

Each chewable natural raspberry tablet provides 50 mg 5-HTP.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.