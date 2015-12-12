Carlson Healthy Mood 5-HTP Elite
Product Details
Healthly Mood™ 5-HTP Elite supports healthy functioning of the blood vessels in the head. A healthy vascular network may help hypersensitivity to light, noise, and smells. By supporting serotonin productions, Carlson Healthy Mood™ 5-HTP Elite may promote sustained comfort and a healthy mood.
5-HTP can help the body maintain healthy serotonin levels. Studies have shown that a healthy serotonin level can reduce carbohydrate cravings that can lead to being overweight.
5-HTP may smooth periodic mood fluctuations and provide a sense of well being, a feeling that the clouds have lifted. Having enough serotonin can also help relieve occasional sleeplessness.
Each chewable natural raspberry tablet provides 50 mg 5-HTP.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Mannitol , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Raspberry Flavor , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Citric Acid , Methylcellulose , Xylitol .
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More