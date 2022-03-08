Carlson Inflammation Balance™ Softgels Perspective: front
Carlson Inflammation Balance™ Softgels

90 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839504531
Product Details

Inflammation Balance was specifically formulated to help balance the body''s natural inflammatory response.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories27
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Total Omega-3s ( , from : , Norwegian Fish Oil ) ( EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , GLA ( Gamma-linolenic Acid ) ( , from : Borage Seed Oil ) ) . Other Ingredients : Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin and Water and Lemon Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.