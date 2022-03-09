Hover to Zoom
Carlson Key-E Suppositories
12 ctUPC: 0008839500555
Product Details
KeyE Suppositories are natural soothing inserts prepared with a base derived from coconut and palm oils. Each suppository supplies 30 IU of Natural-Source Vitamin E.
- 12 Soothing Inserts
- For Rectal or Vaginal Use
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Hydrogenated Coconut and Palm Oils and Natural-source Vitamin E ( Tocopheryl Acetate and Tocopherols ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.