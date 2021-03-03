Ingredients

Vitamin K2 , Other Ingredients : Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil ( Coconut and Palm Source ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More