Carlson Kid's Super Daily® K2
Product Details
Vitamin K2 MK-7 is one of the most important nutrients for developing healthy bones and helping to maintain their strength long-term. Kid''s Super Daily K2 provides the most bioactive form of vitamin K2 in a single, concentrated drop.
Supports and promotes:
» Bone Health
» Healthy Blood
» Calcium Absorption
» Cardiovascular Support
» Healthy Development
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin K2 , Other Ingredients : Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil ( Coconut and Palm Source ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More