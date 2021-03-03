Carlson Kid's Super Daily® K2 Perspective: front
Vitamin K2 MK-7 is one of the most important nutrients for developing healthy bones and helping to maintain their strength long-term. Kid''s Super Daily K2 provides the most bioactive form of vitamin K2 in a single, concentrated drop.

Supports and promotes:

» Bone Health

» Healthy Blood

» Calcium Absorption

» Cardiovascular Support

» Healthy Development

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Vitamin K2 , Other Ingredients : Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil ( Coconut and Palm Source ) .

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

