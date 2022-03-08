Hover to Zoom
Carlson Kids Norwegian The Very Finest Fish Oil Orange Flavor Liquid
6.7 fl ozUPC: 0008839501653
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
80.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fatty Acids ( EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) ) . Natural Orange and Tangerine Flavors , Natural Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
