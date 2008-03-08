Carlson L-Glutamine Powder
During times of extreme stress, such as intense exercise, our body depletes glutamine levels quicker than it can replenish them. This can limit protein production, resulting in muscle breakdown. L-Glutamine promotes muscle tissue production and aids in repairing and rebuilding muscle.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
L-Glutamine .
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
