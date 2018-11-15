Carlson Labs Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies Perspective: front
Carlson Labs Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies

60 ctUPC: 0008839549430
Product Details

Kid's Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a single gummy, which promotes healthy growth and development; teeth, bone, and muscle health; healthy immune system function; and calcium absorption.*

Each bottle has an assortment of delicious strawberry, lemon and orange flavored gummies that children love.

  • 1,000 IU (25 mcg) Vitamin D3 Gummies
  • Improves Bone Health*
  • Immune Support*
  • For Growth & Development*
  • Natural Fruit Flavors
  • Gluten Free
  • Soy Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Glucose Syrup , Sucrose , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid , Colors Added (Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Fractionated Coconut Oil ( Containing One Of : More of : the Following : Carnauba Wax , Beeswax ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
