Carlson Labs Kids Vitamin D3 Gummies
Product Details
Kid's Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a single gummy, which promotes healthy growth and development; teeth, bone, and muscle health; healthy immune system function; and calcium absorption.*
Each bottle has an assortment of delicious strawberry, lemon and orange flavored gummies that children love.
- 1,000 IU (25 mcg) Vitamin D3 Gummies
- Improves Bone Health*
- Immune Support*
- For Growth & Development*
- Natural Fruit Flavors
- Gluten Free
- Soy Free
- No Artificial Preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Glucose Syrup , Sucrose , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid , Colors Added (Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Annatto) , Natural Flavors , Fractionated Coconut Oil ( Containing One Of : More of : the Following : Carnauba Wax , Beeswax ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More