Kid's Vitamin D3 Gummies provide 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 in a single gummy, which promotes healthy growth and development; teeth, bone, and muscle health; healthy immune system function; and calcium absorption.*

Each bottle has an assortment of delicious strawberry, lemon and orange flavored gummies that children love.

1,000 IU (25 mcg) Vitamin D3 Gummies

Improves Bone Health*

Immune Support*

For Growth & Development*

Natural Fruit Flavors

Gluten Free

Soy Free

No Artificial Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.