Carlson Cod Liver Oil comes from the livers of fresh cod fish found in the arctic ocean watered of Norway. The oil is separated from the liver tissues without the use of chemicals. To ensure the freshness of the oil, the air inside the bottle is replaced with nitrogen and natural-source vitamin E is added.

Naturally-Rich Source of DHA and EPA*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.