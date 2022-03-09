Carlson Lemon Norwegian Cod Liver Oil Perspective: front
Carlson Lemon Norwegian Cod Liver Oil

8.45 fl ozUPC: 0008839501351
Product Details

Carlson Cod Liver Oil comes from the livers of fresh cod fish found in the arctic ocean watered of Norway. The oil is separated from the liver tissues without the use of chemicals. To ensure the freshness of the oil, the air inside the bottle is replaced with nitrogen and natural-source vitamin E is added.

Naturally-Rich Source of DHA and EPA*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Vitamin A850Number of International Units17%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Natural Lemon Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
