Carlson Lemon Norwegian Cod Liver Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0008839501352
- Promotes Heart, Brain, Vision & Joint Health*
- 1,100 mg Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Per Teaspoon
- Provides Vitamins A & D
- Processed & Bottled In Norway For Maximum Freshness
- Liquid With Award-Winning Lemon Flavor
- Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Vitamin A850Number of International Units17%
Ingredients
Natural Lemon Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
