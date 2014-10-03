Carlson Liquid Cal 600 Soft Gels 600mg Perspective: front
Carlson Liquid Cal 600 Soft Gels 600mg

130 ctUPC: 0008839505154
Product Details

Calcium is necessary for the maintenance of strong, healthy bones, and teeth. This important mineral is also associated with a well functioning nervous system and plays a role in many blood and tissue processes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
160.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg60%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
