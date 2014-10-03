Carlson Liquid Cal 600 Soft Gels 600mg
Product Details
Calcium is necessary for the maintenance of strong, healthy bones, and teeth. This important mineral is also associated with a well functioning nervous system and plays a role in many blood and tissue processes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More