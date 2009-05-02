Carlson Liquid Cal-Mag Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson Liquid Cal-Mag

250 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839505172
Purchase Options

Product Details

Liquid Cal-Mag softgels provide Calcium and Magnesium in the preferred 2:1 ratio. These two essential minerals promote healthy bones, are associated with a well-functioning nervous system, and are involved in muscle contractions, including healthy heartbeats. Vitamin D3 is added to aid Calcium absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More