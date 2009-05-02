Carlson Liquid Cal-Mag
Product Details
Liquid Cal-Mag softgels provide Calcium and Magnesium in the preferred 2:1 ratio. These two essential minerals promote healthy bones, are associated with a well-functioning nervous system, and are involved in muscle contractions, including healthy heartbeats. Vitamin D3 is added to aid Calcium absorption.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
