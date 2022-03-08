Carlson Lutein
Product Details
Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids supplied by fruits and vegetables which are important to vision. They eye contains concentrated amounts of lutein and small amounts of zeaxanthin in and around the macula. Carlson provides lutein, with naturally occurring zeaxanthin, extracted from marigold flowers, in easy-to-swallow soft gels. Vitamin E has been added to protect freshness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lutein [ Extracted , from : Marigolds ( Tagetes Erecta ) ( Flowers ) ] , Zeaxanthin . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Beeswax .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
