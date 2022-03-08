Carlson Lutein Perspective: front
Carlson Lutein

6 mg - 180 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839508652
Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids supplied by fruits and vegetables which are important to vision. They eye contains concentrated amounts of lutein and small amounts of zeaxanthin in and around the macula. Carlson provides lutein, with naturally occurring zeaxanthin, extracted from marigold flowers, in easy-to-swallow soft gels. Vitamin E has been added to protect freshness.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lutein [ Extracted , from : Marigolds ( Tagetes Erecta ) ( Flowers ) ] , Zeaxanthin . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Beeswax .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
