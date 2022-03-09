Carlson Magnesium
Product Details
Magnesium is an essential mineral, important for many vital body functions. Magnesium is responsible for proper heart rhythm, nervous system function, and the normal utilization of calcium and potassium. It may naturally help promote and maintain regular bowel elimination.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Beef Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
