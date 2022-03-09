Carlson Maximum Omega 2000 provides 2,000 mg of omega-3s serving, including 1,250 mg of EPA and 500 mg of DHA, which support heart, brain, vision and joint health. Maximum Omega 2000 is sourced from high quality, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.