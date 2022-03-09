Carlson Maximum Omega-2000
Product Details
Carlson Maximum Omega 2000 provides 2,000 mg of omega-3s serving, including 1,250 mg of EPA and 500 mg of DHA, which support heart, brain, vision and joint health. Maximum Omega 2000 is sourced from high quality, cold water fish using traditional, sustainable methods.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) * , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , * , Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Flavors , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , D-Alpha Tocopherol , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) *
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
