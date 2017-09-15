Carlson MCT & Omega-3 with Coconut Oil
Product Details
Get two of the most important healthy fats in a single supplement. MCT & Omega-4 provides medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) from coconut oil and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. MCT & Omega-3 promotes energy production and supports heart, brain, vision, and joint health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil ( Nlt , 95% : Caprylic and Capric Acid ) , Organic Virgin Coconut Oil ( Nlt , 40% : Lauric Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Non-GMO , Mixed Tocopherols . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water . Contains : Fish ( Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) . .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More