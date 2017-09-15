Get two of the most important healthy fats in a single supplement. MCT & Omega-4 provides medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) from coconut oil and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. MCT & Omega-3 promotes energy production and supports heart, brain, vision, and joint health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.