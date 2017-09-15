Carlson MCT & Omega-3 with Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson MCT & Omega-3 with Coconut Oil

60 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839517600
Purchase Options

Product Details

Get two of the most important healthy fats in a single supplement. MCT & Omega-4 provides medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) from coconut oil and omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. MCT & Omega-3 promotes energy production and supports heart, brain, vision, and joint health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil ( Nlt , 95% : Caprylic and Capric Acid ) , Organic Virgin Coconut Oil ( Nlt , 40% : Lauric Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Non-GMO , Mixed Tocopherols . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water . Contains : Fish ( Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) . .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More