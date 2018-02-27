Carlson Melatonin Strawberry Gummies 2.5mg
Product Details
Melatonin is a hormone naturally found in the body that promotes restful sleep.
- Promotes Relaxation and a Healthy Sleep Pattern*
- Natural Strawberry Flavor with Other Natural Flavors
- Gluten-Free
- Soy-Free
- Preservative-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Glucose Syrup , Sucrose , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Lactic Acid , Black Carrot Juice Concentrate (For Color) , Natural Strawberry Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Fractionated Coconut Oil ( Containing : Beeswax and Carnauba Wax ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More