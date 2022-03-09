Carlson Mild C Supplements Perspective: front
Carlson Mild C Supplements

250 ct / 500 mgUPC: 0008839503062
Product Details

Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant nutrient. It is necessary for the building of collagen, maintaining teeth and gum tissue health, and normal functioning of the body''s natural defenses*.

Carlson MILD•C capsules contain a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is MILD IN THE STOMACH*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium57mg4%
Vitamin C500mg556%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Beef Gelatin Capsule .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible