Carlson Mild C Supplements
Product Details
Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant nutrient. It is necessary for the building of collagen, maintaining teeth and gum tissue health, and normal functioning of the body''s natural defenses*.
Carlson MILD•C capsules contain a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is MILD IN THE STOMACH*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Beef Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
