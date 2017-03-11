Mild In The Stomach* • Non-Acidic To Teeth*

Hypoallergenic* • Dissolves Easily In Liquid*

Try in Juice! • Mild Taste In Water

Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant nutrient. It is necessary for the building of collagen, maintaining teeth and gum tissue health, and normal functioning of the body''s natural defenses*.

Carlson Mild•C Crystals is pure Calcium Ascorbate, a buffered form of Vitamin C*. There is evidence that the acidity of the ascorbic acid form of Vitamin C may irritate sensitive stomachs and may harm teeth. Calcium Ascorbate is a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is mild in the stomach and gentle to the teeth.

Mild•C Crystals is usually well-tolerated by food sensitive individuals as the product consists solely of high-quality Calcium Ascorbate - no free ascorbic acid is present.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.