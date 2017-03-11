Carlson Mild-C® Vitamin C Crystals Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson Mild-C® Vitamin C Crystals

2.2 lbsUPC: 0008839503084
Purchase Options

Product Details

Mild In The Stomach* • Non-Acidic To Teeth*

Hypoallergenic* • Dissolves Easily In Liquid*

Try in Juice! • Mild Taste In Water

Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant nutrient. It is necessary for the building of collagen, maintaining teeth and gum tissue health, and normal functioning of the body''s natural defenses*.

Carlson Mild•C Crystals is pure Calcium Ascorbate, a buffered form of Vitamin C*. There is evidence that the acidity of the ascorbic acid form of Vitamin C may irritate sensitive stomachs and may harm teeth. Calcium Ascorbate is a non-acidic form of Vitamin C that is mild in the stomach and gentle to the teeth.

Mild•C Crystals is usually well-tolerated by food sensitive individuals as the product consists solely of high-quality Calcium Ascorbate - no free ascorbic acid is present.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
500.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg18%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg2667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Calcium Ascorbate Crystals .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More