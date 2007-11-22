Ingredients

Fish Body Oil Concentrate , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Borage Oil , GLA ( Gamma Linolenic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Beeswax , Olive Oil , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil , Dicalcium Phosphate . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More