Carlson Moistur-Eyes® Perspective: front
Carlson Moistur-Eyes®

180 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839504822
Product Details

Moistur-Eyes provides nutrients to promote and help maintain normal eye moisture.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Body Oil Concentrate , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Borage Oil , GLA ( Gamma Linolenic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Beeswax , Olive Oil , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil , Dicalcium Phosphate . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

