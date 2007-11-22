Carlson Moistur-Eyes Specialty Eye Formula Softgels
Product Details
Moistur-Eyes provides the important nutrients that promote and maintain normal eye moisture and lubrication from within the body, including the omega-3s EPA and DHA, GLA from borage oil, the important ACE antioxidants, and the mineral zinc.* Help keep your eyes moist and hydrated with Moistur-Eyes.*
- Vitamin A is an essential vision nutrient that's important for night vision and maintaining healthy eye membranes and moisture*
- Vitamin C is important for collagen production, a major component of the eye tissue that helps maintain healthy blood vessels and protects the eyes from free radical damage*
- Vitamin E is an important antioxidant for the entire eye, especially the retina and lens*
- Zinc is an important mineral for retina health that's found in high amounts in the eye*
- DHA is an important component of the rods and cones of the retina, which enables vision*
- GLA provides important nutrients that help oil and lubricate the eyes*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Body Oil Concentrate , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Borage Oil , GLA ( Gamma Linolenic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Beeswax , Olive Oil , Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil , Dicalcium Phosphate . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More