Moistur-Eyes provides the important nutrients that promote and maintain normal eye moisture and lubrication from within the body, including the omega-3s EPA and DHA, GLA from borage oil, the important ACE antioxidants, and the mineral zinc.* Help keep your eyes moist and hydrated with Moistur-Eyes.*

Vitamin A is an essential vision nutrient that's important for night vision and maintaining healthy eye membranes and moisture*

Vitamin C is important for collagen production, a major component of the eye tissue that helps maintain healthy blood vessels and protects the eyes from free radical damage*

Vitamin E is an important antioxidant for the entire eye, especially the retina and lens*

Zinc is an important mineral for retina health that's found in high amounts in the eye*

DHA is an important component of the rods and cones of the retina, which enables vision*

GLA provides important nutrients that help oil and lubricate the eyes*

