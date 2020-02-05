Carlson Moly-B
Product Details
Carlson Moly-B™ is prepared to aid in the absorption of molybdenum. The Molybdenum is chelated with glycine, an important amino acid in human nutrition. Chelation helps the body to transport minerals across the intestinal wall as part of digestion.
- Aids in the Metabolism of Fats and Carbohydrates
- Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Silicon Dioxide , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . )
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
