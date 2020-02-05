Carlson Moly-B Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson Moly-B

100 CountUPC: 0008839505641
Purchase Options

Product Details

Carlson Moly-B™ is prepared to aid in the absorption of molybdenum. The Molybdenum is chelated with glycine, an important amino acid in human nutrition. Chelation helps the body to transport minerals across the intestinal wall as part of digestion.

  • Aids in the Metabolism of Fats and Carbohydrates
  • Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Silicon Dioxide , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . )

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More