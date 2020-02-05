Carlson Moly-B™ is prepared to aid in the absorption of molybdenum. The Molybdenum is chelated with glycine, an important amino acid in human nutrition. Chelation helps the body to transport minerals across the intestinal wall as part of digestion.

Aids in the Metabolism of Fats and Carbohydrates

Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.