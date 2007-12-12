Carlson Mother's DHA 100mg Softgels
Product Details
DHA is an important omega-3 that supports healthy brain function, memory, and mood in moms and promotes healthy brain development and vision in growing babies. It can also be taken after pregnancy to enhance breast milk quality.
- Supports Brain and Vision Health in Mom and Baby
- Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More