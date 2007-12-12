Carlson Mother's DHA 100mg Softgels Perspective: front
Carlson Mother's DHA 100mg Softgels

120 CTUPC: 0008839501561
DHA is an important omega-3 that supports healthy brain function, memory, and mood in moms and promotes healthy brain development and vision in growing babies. It can also be taken after pregnancy to enhance breast milk quality.

  • Supports Brain and Vision Health in Mom and Baby
  • Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
