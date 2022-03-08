Carlson Mother's DHA Soft Gels 500mg Perspective: front
Carlson Mother's DHA Soft Gels 500mg

500 mg - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839501560
DHA is an important omega-3 that supports healthy brain function and mood in moms and promotes health brain development and vision in growing babies.* It can also be taken after pregnancy to enhance breast milk quality.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
