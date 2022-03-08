Carlson Mother's DHA Soft Gels 500mg
Product Details
DHA is an important omega-3 that supports healthy brain function and mood in moms and promotes health brain development and vision in growing babies.* It can also be taken after pregnancy to enhance breast milk quality.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Fish Oil Concentrate , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
