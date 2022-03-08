Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes Digestive Aid #34 Perspective: front
Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes Digestive Aid #34

100 TabletsUPC: 0008839506641
Product Details

Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes is a powerful formula to promote the utilization of food. Each tablet supplies protease, amylase, and lipase, the body''s most powerful digestive enzymes.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pancreatin Concentrate , Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Ox Bile . Other Ingredients : Lactose Monohydrate , Dicalcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Silicon Dioxide . Enteric Coating : Glycerin , Maltodextrin , Shellac , Ammonium , Salt , Sodium Alginate , Talc , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
