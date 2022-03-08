Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes Digestive Aid #34
Product Details
Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes is a powerful formula to promote the utilization of food. Each tablet supplies protease, amylase, and lipase, the body''s most powerful digestive enzymes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pancreatin Concentrate , Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Ox Bile . Other Ingredients : Lactose Monohydrate , Dicalcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Silicon Dioxide . Enteric Coating : Glycerin , Maltodextrin , Shellac , Ammonium , Salt , Sodium Alginate , Talc , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More