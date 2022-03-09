Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes Digestive Aid No 34 Perspective: front
Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes Digestive Aid No 34

250 TabletsUPC: 0008839506642
Product Details

Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes is a powerful formula to promote the utilization of food. Each tablet supplies protease, amylase, and lipase, the body''s most powerful digestive enzymes.

Under simulated physiological conditions, each tablet digests 34 grams of protein and substantial quantities of fat and starch as well. The tablets are prepared with a special enteric coating to disintegrate in the intestine, where important digestive functions take place.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium22mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Pancreatin Concentrate 4x , Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Ox Bile , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Shellac , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Sodium Alginate , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
