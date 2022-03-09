Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes is a powerful formula to promote the utilization of food. Each tablet supplies protease, amylase, and lipase, the body''s most powerful digestive enzymes.

Under simulated physiological conditions, each tablet digests 34 grams of protein and substantial quantities of fat and starch as well. The tablets are prepared with a special enteric coating to disintegrate in the intestine, where important digestive functions take place.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.