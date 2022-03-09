Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes Digestive Aid No 34
Product Details
Carlson Natural Digestive Enzymes is a powerful formula to promote the utilization of food. Each tablet supplies protease, amylase, and lipase, the body''s most powerful digestive enzymes.
Under simulated physiological conditions, each tablet digests 34 grams of protein and substantial quantities of fat and starch as well. The tablets are prepared with a special enteric coating to disintegrate in the intestine, where important digestive functions take place.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Pancreatin Concentrate 4x , Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Ox Bile , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Shellac , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Sodium Alginate , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Glycerin , Sunflower Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
