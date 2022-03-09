Cod Liver Oil Gems provide 460 mg of omega-3s and vitamins A and D3. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support healthy cardiovascular, cognitive, and immune function.* Cod liver Oil Gems are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainble methods.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.