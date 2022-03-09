Carlson Natural Lemon Norwegian Cod Liver Oil Gems Softgels 460 mg
Product Details
Cod Liver Oil Gems provide 460 mg of omega-3s and vitamins A and D3. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support healthy cardiovascular, cognitive, and immune function.* Cod liver Oil Gems are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainble methods.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Lemon Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More