300 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839501383
Cod Liver Oil Gems provide 460 mg of omega-3s and vitamins A and D3. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support healthy cardiovascular, cognitive, and immune function.* Cod liver Oil Gems are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainble methods.

Nutrition Facts
150.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Lemon Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
