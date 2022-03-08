Carlson Norwegian Baby's DHA Omega-3s with Vitamin D3 Liquid 1100mg
Product Details
To ensure maximum freshness, we manage out Baby's DHA from sea to shelf. We source the highest quality wild Norwegian Arctic cod using traditional, sustainable methods. The same day our fish are caught they are transported to a Norwegian facility for processing and purification. Baby's DHA is bottled with a touch of natural vitamin E to prevent oxidation and is tested by a third-party, FDA-registered laboratory for freshness, potency and purity.
- Supports healthy brain and vision development*
- Provides the omega-3 DHA
- Made from premium, wild Norwegian Arctic cod
- For babies 5 to 40 lbs
- Freshness, potency and purity guaranteed
- Syringe included
Add Baby's DHA to food or formula, or dispense it directly into your child's mouth.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Contains : Fish ( Cod )
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More