Carlson Norwegian Baby's DHA Omega-3s with Vitamin D3 Liquid 1100mg

2 fl ozUPC: 0008839518600
Product Details

To ensure maximum freshness, we manage out Baby's DHA from sea to shelf. We source the highest quality wild Norwegian Arctic cod using traditional, sustainable methods. The same day our fish are caught they are transported to a Norwegian facility for processing and purification. Baby's DHA is bottled with a touch of natural vitamin E to prevent oxidation and is tested by a third-party, FDA-registered laboratory for freshness, potency and purity.

  • Supports healthy brain and vision development*
  • Provides the omega-3 DHA
  • Made from premium, wild Norwegian Arctic cod
  • For babies 5 to 40 lbs
  • Freshness, potency and purity guaranteed
  • Syringe included

Add Baby's DHA to food or formula, or dispense it directly into your child's mouth.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Contains : Fish ( Cod )

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
