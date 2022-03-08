Carlson Norwegian Cod Liver Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson Norwegian Cod Liver Oil

16.9 FOUPC: 0008839501322
Purchase Options

Product Details

Naturally-Rich Source of DHA and EPA

Carlson Cod Liver Oil comes from the livers of fresh cod fish found in the Arctic Ocean waters of Norway. The oil is separated from the liver tissues without the use of chemicals. To ensure the freshness of the oil, the air inside the bottle is replaced with nitrogen and natural-source vitamin E is added.

  • Bottled in Norway for Maximum Freshness
  • High in EPA & DHA
  • Potency and Purity Guaranteed
  • Specializing in Norwegian Cod Liver Oil since 1982

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit17%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Vitamin A ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D3 ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin E ( as : D-Alpha Tocopherol and Mixed Tocopherols ) , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More