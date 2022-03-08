Carlson Norwegian Cod Liver Oil
Product Details
Naturally-Rich Source of DHA and EPA
Carlson Cod Liver Oil comes from the livers of fresh cod fish found in the Arctic Ocean waters of Norway. The oil is separated from the liver tissues without the use of chemicals. To ensure the freshness of the oil, the air inside the bottle is replaced with nitrogen and natural-source vitamin E is added.
- Bottled in Norway for Maximum Freshness
- High in EPA & DHA
- Potency and Purity Guaranteed
- Specializing in Norwegian Cod Liver Oil since 1982
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Vitamin A ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D3 ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin E ( as : D-Alpha Tocopherol and Mixed Tocopherols ) , Omega-3 Fatty Acids , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
