Carlson Norwegian MedOmega™ Fish Oil Concentrate Lemon Lime
Carlson Specializing in the finest Norwegian fish oils since 1982
Medical scientists internationally are encouraging people to eat more fish. Fish body oil is a major source of the polyunsaturated omega-3s EPA and DHA.
Carlson MedOmega fish oil is a highly concentrated, balanced professional fish oil which supplies 1200 mg of EPA and 1200 mg of DHA per teaspoon.
Purity
This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully-potent and free of determined to be fresh, fully-potent and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon-lime Flavor , Non-GMO , Mixed Tocopherols .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
