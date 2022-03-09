Carlson Norwegian MedOmega™ Fish Oil Concentrate Lemon Lime Perspective: front
Carlson Norwegian MedOmega™ Fish Oil Concentrate Lemon Lime

3.3 fl ozUPC: 0008839501701
Product Details

Carlson Specializing in the finest Norwegian fish oils since 1982

Medical scientists internationally are encouraging people to eat more fish. Fish body oil is a major source of the polyunsaturated omega-3s EPA and DHA.

Carlson MedOmega fish oil is a highly concentrated, balanced professional fish oil which supplies 1200 mg of EPA and 1200 mg of DHA per teaspoon.

Purity

This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully-potent and free of determined to be fresh, fully-potent and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Natural Lemon-lime Flavor , Non-GMO , Mixed Tocopherols .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
