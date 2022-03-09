Carlson Specializing in the finest Norwegian fish oils since 1982

Medical scientists internationally are encouraging people to eat more fish. Fish body oil is a major source of the polyunsaturated omega-3s EPA and DHA.

Carlson MedOmega fish oil is a highly concentrated, balanced professional fish oil which supplies 1200 mg of EPA and 1200 mg of DHA per teaspoon.

Purity

This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully-potent and free of determined to be fresh, fully-potent and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs and 28 other contaminants

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.