Super D Omega-3 comes from the livers of fresh Norwegian Atlantic Ocean Cod Fish and provides 2000 IU of vitamin D per teaspoonful. The oil is separated from the liver tissues without the use of chemicals. Bottled in Norway for maximum freshness.

This product is regularly tested (using AOAC international protocols) for freshness, potency, and purity by an independent, FDA-registered laboratory and has been determined to be fresh, fully potent, and free of detrimental levels of mercury, cadmium, lead, PCBs, and 28 other contaminants.

Vitamin D3 2000 IU and Omega-3s EPA & DHA

From Norwegian Cod Liver Oil

Great Lemon Taste!

Potency and Purity Guaranteed

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.