Carlson Nutra•Support® Bone Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Carlson Nutra•Support® Bone Dietary Supplement

180 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839504612
Nutra-Support Bone® provides calcium, vitamin D3, and magnesium to promote the formation and maintenance of strong bones. Trace nutrients such s manganese, boron, and zinc also support bone formation and density.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil , Rice Flour , Beeswax , Soybean Oil , Sunflower Lecithin , Soft Gell Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerine , Water , Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

