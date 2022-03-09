Carlson Nutra•Support® Bone Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Nutra-Support Bone® provides calcium, vitamin D3, and magnesium to promote the formation and maintenance of strong bones. Trace nutrients such s manganese, boron, and zinc also support bone formation and density.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil , Rice Flour , Beeswax , Soybean Oil , Sunflower Lecithin , Soft Gell Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerine , Water , Titanium Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More