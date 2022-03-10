Carlson Nutra Support® Joint Perspective: front
Carlson Nutra Support® Joint

120 TabletsUPC: 0008839504677
Product Details

To help maintain and promote normal joint function and provide components for healthy new cartilage.

Nutra-Support Joint provides Glucosamine Sulfate, Chondroitin Sulfate and MSM Sulfur for powerful joint nourishment.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Potassium250mg5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potassium , from : Glucosamine Sulfate , Chondroitin Sulfate , Glucosamine Sulfate ( from : Glucosamine Sulfate Potassium Chloride ) , MSM , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide . .

Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.

Disclaimer
