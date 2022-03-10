Carlson Nutra Support® Joint
Product Details
To help maintain and promote normal joint function and provide components for healthy new cartilage.
Nutra-Support Joint provides Glucosamine Sulfate, Chondroitin Sulfate and MSM Sulfur for powerful joint nourishment.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potassium , from : Glucosamine Sulfate , Chondroitin Sulfate , Glucosamine Sulfate ( from : Glucosamine Sulfate Potassium Chloride ) , MSM , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide . .
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
