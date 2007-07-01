Carlson Nutra-Support® Prostate Perspective: front
Carlson Nutra-Support® Prostate

120 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839504641
Carlson Nutra-Support Prostate is  unique blend of researched nutrients that naturally support healthy prostate function.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Saw Palmetto Extract ( Berries ) ( Standardized To : Fatty Acids ) , Lycopene , Lycopene , Boron ( , from : Boron Amino Acid Chelate ) , Glycine , L-Alanine , L-Glutamine , Beta Sitosterol , Stinging Nettle ( Root ) ( Standardized To : Scopoletin ) , Pygeum Africanum Extract ( Bark ) ( Standardized To : Sterols ) , Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Mixed Tocopherols , Rice Protein , Beeswax , Sunflower Lecithin . Softgel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Carob .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

