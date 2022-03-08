Carlson Olive Your Heart Olive Oil Garlic
Product Details
Carlson Olive Your Heart blends premium Terra Creta extra virgin olive oil from the heart of Crete, Greece with the most beneficial omega-3s, EPA and DHA, from deep, cold-water fish. It''s milk and smooth, and makes it easy and delicious to add healthy heart nutrients into your diet.
Olive Oil
Polyphenols
• Antioxidant
Omega-9 Oleic Acid
• Heart Health
• Inflammation Balance
• Immune Support
+ Omega-3s
EPA
• Cardiovascular Health
• Joint Health
• Healthy Mood
DHA
• Brain Function
• Healthy Vision
• Nerve Health
= Olive Your Heart
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil , Omega-3 Fatty Acids : EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Greek Olive Oil , Omega-9 Fatty Acids : Oleic Acid , Other Ingredients : Natural Garlic Flavor , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Mono Glycerides , Diglycerides .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
