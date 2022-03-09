Carlson Olive Your Heart Olive Oil Lemon Perspective: front
Carlson Olive Your Heart Olive Oil Lemon

8.4 fl ozUPC: 0008839519710
Carlson Olive Your Heart blends premium Terra Creta extra virgin olive oil from the heart of Crete, Greece with the most beneficial omega-3s, EPA and DHA, from deep, cold-water fish. It''s milk and smooth, and makes it easy and delicious to add healthy heart nutrients into your diet.

Olive Oil

Polyphenols

Antioxidant

Omega-9 Oleic Acid

• Heart Health

• Inflammation Balance

• Immune Support

+ Omega-3s

EPA

• Cardiovascular Health

• Joint Health

• Healthy Mood

DHA

 • Brain Function

 • Healthy Vision

 • Nerve Health

 =  Olive Your Heart

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olive Oil , Fish Oil . Contains Less than 0 . 5% of : the Following : Natural Lemon Flavor , Antioxidant Blend ( Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Sunflower Oil ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

