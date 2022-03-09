Carlson Olive Your Heart Olive Oil Lemon
Product Details
Carlson Olive Your Heart blends premium Terra Creta extra virgin olive oil from the heart of Crete, Greece with the most beneficial omega-3s, EPA and DHA, from deep, cold-water fish. It''s milk and smooth, and makes it easy and delicious to add healthy heart nutrients into your diet.
Olive Oil
Polyphenols
• Antioxidant
Omega-9 Oleic Acid
• Heart Health
• Inflammation Balance
• Immune Support
+ Omega-3s
EPA
• Cardiovascular Health
• Joint Health
• Healthy Mood
DHA
• Brain Function
• Healthy Vision
• Nerve Health
= Olive Your Heart
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Olive Oil , Fish Oil . Contains Less than 0 . 5% of : the Following : Natural Lemon Flavor , Antioxidant Blend ( Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Sunflower Oil ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More