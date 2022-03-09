Ingredients

Olive Oil , Fish Oil . Contains Less than 0 . 5% of : the Following : Natural Lemon Flavor , Antioxidant Blend ( Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , Sunflower Oil ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More