Carlson Right for The Macula™ Perspective: front
Carlson Right for The Macula™

• Helps protect our eyes, reduce eyestrain, and support glare tolerance from highenergy

blue light and digital device use*

• Promotes macular health and healthy eye function*

• 1,000 mg of DHA; 20 mg of lutein; and 4 mg of zeaxanthin

• Features Lutemax 2020®, with nutrients clinically proven to support vision heath*

• Potency and quality guaranteed.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Ingredients
Eye Health Blend : Lutein ( as , Trans-lutein , Zeaxanthin ( as , Isomers , Fish Oil Concentrate . DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Water , Glycerin , Carob ) , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherols . Contains : Fish ( Anchovy , Sardine and Mackerel ) . ) ) .

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

