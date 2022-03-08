Carlson Right for The Macula™
Product Details
• Helps protect our eyes, reduce eyestrain, and support glare tolerance from highenergy
blue light and digital device use*
• Promotes macular health and healthy eye function*
• 1,000 mg of DHA; 20 mg of lutein; and 4 mg of zeaxanthin
• Features Lutemax 2020®, with nutrients clinically proven to support vision heath*
• Potency and quality guaranteed.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Eye Health Blend : Lutein ( as , Trans-lutein , Zeaxanthin ( as , Isomers , Fish Oil Concentrate . DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Water , Glycerin , Carob ) , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherols . Contains : Fish ( Anchovy , Sardine and Mackerel ) . ) ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
