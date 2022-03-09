Carlson Salmon Oil 1000mg Perspective: front
Carlson Salmon Oil 1000mg

230 CTUPC: 0008839501504
Product Details

Salmon is some of the best fish we can get through our diet. However, most of us don't eat enough salmon weekly to obtain the recommended amount of omega-3's, which is why a supplement can be a great option. Each serving of Salmon Oil provides 500mg of omega-3's, including EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health.

  • Cardiovascular Support
  • Brain Function
  • Joint Health
  • Omega-3s EPA & DHA
  • Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
115.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol4mg1%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids . EPA ( Eicospentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water . Contains : Fish ( Salmon , Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
