Carlson Salmon Oil 1000mg
Product Details
Salmon is some of the best fish we can get through our diet. However, most of us don't eat enough salmon weekly to obtain the recommended amount of omega-3's, which is why a supplement can be a great option. Each serving of Salmon Oil provides 500mg of omega-3's, including EPA and DHA, which support heart, brain, vision, and joint health.
- Cardiovascular Support
- Brain Function
- Joint Health
- Omega-3s EPA & DHA
- Freshness, Potency & Purity Guaranteed
- Non-GMO
- Gluten-Free
- No Artificial Preservatives
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids . EPA ( Eicospentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water . Contains : Fish ( Salmon , Anchovy , Sardine , Mackerel ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More